“Sprinkle some coca*ne and felony charge” - Kid dresses up as UFC champ Jon Jones for Halloween, fans share hilarious reactions

A little kid dressed as Jon Jones for Halloween recently set the internet on fire. Finding the right Halloween costume is a legitimate struggle but a small kid from the U.S.A carried the UFC champion’s attire quite gracefully as seen in the picture posted on ESPN MMA and Jon Jones’ social media handles.

‘Bones’ is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist in the history of the sport. The 35-year-old became the youngest UFC champion when he defeated Mauricio ‘Shogun Rua’ to capture the 205 lbs strap in 2011.

He then went on to rule the division for the better part of a decade and defeated three generations of elite challengers the division had to offer. He has now started the next chapter of his storied career by capturing the heavyweight title.

However, Jon Jones’ legacy has been tarnished by out-of-cage shenanigans and personal struggles with substance abuse. So when a small kid dressed up as ‘Bones’ for Halloween, MMA fans came up with some hilarious responses.

Here are some hilarious comments from MMA fans:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones inspired Halloween costume

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s closely contested boxing match against Tyson Fury

If things went as planned, Jon Jones would have been Francis Ngannou’s opponent under the UFC umbrella before the Tyson Fury fight came to fruition. Unfortunately, negotiations between the UFC and ‘The Predator’ fell apart, prompting Ngannou to walk away from the promotion.

'Bones' captured the UFC title after Ngannou’s departure but he has been closely observing the Cameroonian’s career moves. After Francis Ngannou narrowly missed the win his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, a fan asked Jones to share his thoughts on the performance. Jones replied:

“I thought he did great, I’m glad the fight was competitive. Opens so many doors for everyone in the future.”

Jones was scheduled to fight former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a legacy-defining fight at UFC 295. However, he was forced out of the fight due to a tendon injury in the pectoral region.

The UFC has gone ahead and booked an interim title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. ‘Bones’ will most likely fight the winner of this contest upon his return. According to UFC president Dana White, the champion will need surgery to treat the injury. He may require approximately eight months to make complete recovery.