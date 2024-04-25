Staggering annual earnings of CEO Ari Emanuel and other top TKO execs revealed in new financial disclosure

TKO CEO (also Endeavor CEO) Ari Emanuel and other top-level executives' annual earnings were recently made public in the latest financial disclosure.

The UFC's parent company, Endeavor, struck a $21 billion deal last year to amalgamate with the WWE and establish TKO Group Holdings, forging a dominant combat sports conglomerate. This landmark agreement also brought substantial compensation packages for its top executives, as disclosed in a new financial filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of the annual stockholders meeting in June.

According to a recent report from MMA Fighting, Emanuel's compensation package soared to nearly $65 million. The TKO CEO's financial arrangement comprised a $911,538 salary, adjusted proportionally due to the merger, and a substantial $24 million bonus and $40 million in stock awards in the fiscal year 2023.

Meanwhile, TKO's president and COO, Mark Shapiro, received a package exceeding $16 million, highlighted by a $9 million bonus and over $6 million in stock awards. CFO Andrew Schleimer also fared well, earning upwards of $8.7 million, consisting of a $5 million bonus and more than $3.1 million in stock awards.

In addition to other TKO executives, WWE president Nick Khan received a notable compensation package in 2023 totaling $32 million. This impressive sum comprised a salary of $515,385, a substantial $15 million bonus, stock grants valued at $12.1 million, and a cash incentive compensation amounting to $4.5 million.

Ari Emanuel reflects on Endeavor's acquisition by Silver Lake

Earlier this month, Endeavor announced its plan to be taken over by the private equity firm Silver Lake at a price of $27.50 per share. The decision marks a shift back to private ownership, occurring merely three years after the entertainment conglomerate's initial public offering.

Silver Lake will buy all remaining shares it does not already possess, leading to Endeavor's acquisition at a total equity value of $13 billion, as confirmed by a statement from the UFC's parent company.

With the equity firm currently holding 71% of Endeavor's voting shares, this acquisition will result in an extra $4.6 billion in equity value for all Endeavor shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

In a recent public statement via The Hollywood Reporter, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel commented on the acquisition by the private equity firm:

"Since 2012, Endeavor’s strategic partnership with Silver Lake and Egon Durban have been central to our evolution into the global sports and entertainment leader we are today. We believe this transaction will maximize value for all of Endeavor’s public stockholders and are excited to continue to unlock and invest in the growth opportunities ahead as a private company."