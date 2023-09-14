Who is Ari Emanuel? Know about his association with WWE and vital role in TKO Holdings

WWE and Endeavor Group officially announced and launched the WWE and UFC merger - TKO Holdings on September 12. This is an enormous landmark for both companies. WWE has been a family business owned by the McMahons ever since its inception in 1980. The division of ownership by a new identity altogether is a foreign concept to the Stamford-based company.

Last year, Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July amidst an investigation of sexual misconduct and hush-money scandal. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as interim CEOs for the time being. Earlier this year, McMahon returned and stated his company's amalgamation with UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

In 2009, William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency came together to create William Morris Endeavor. Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell were the main protagonists involved in the two agencies uniting. Ari Emanuel is the CEO of Endeavor and will continue his post even after the merger.

Emanuel has also been named as one of Fortune's Businessperson of the Year. The Chicago native continues to be associated with a number of global sports and entertainment companies by being on the Board of Directors. The 62-year-old is the co-CEO of IMG, a global sports event agency located in New York, and Live Nation Entertainment.

In addition to Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Steve Koonin, Carrie Wheeler, and Peter Bynoe will represent WWE on the Board of Directors for TKO Holdings. Endeavor owns 51% of the shares, while the remainder lies with the Stamford-based company. The overall valuation currently stands at $21.4 billion.

WWE executives received major bonus amounts following the merger

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are not associated with the new company, which led fans to raise concerns about WWE's future. The Game's control over creative and talent decisions worked in their favor. However, it remains to be seen what changes will take place given Vince McMahon being on the Board of Directors for TKO Holdings.

There are reports that Hunter will continue in his designation as Chief Content Officer for the Stamford-based company. Following the merger, it was reported that the 54-year-old and Nick Khan would receive massive bonus amounts worth $15 million and $5 million, respectively.

When rumors around the merger became prominent earlier this year, Triple H addressed fans on their apprehensions about changes and possible budget cuts taking place. He claimed there would not be any modifications taking place, and WWE would continue in its merry route.