Nick Khan gets significantly higher bonus compared to Triple H after WWE and UFC's merger - Reports

WWE officially merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings on September 12, 2023. The company's president, Nick Khan, reportedly received a significantly higher bonus than Chief Content Officer Triple H following the deal.

Khan and Triple H were present at the NYSE alongside several top officials to celebrate WWE's merger with UFC on September 12, 2023. While the sports entertainment juggernaut's president will be a part of TKO's Board of Directors following the deal, The Game has been excluded.

According to Fightful, Khan received a $15 million bonus compared to Triple H's $5 million. It was also reported that the company's EVP, Kevin Dunn, received $7 million, and the CFO, Frank Riddick, received $5 million.

WWE and UFC are now under one umbrella as both companies aim to expand their reach and cater to a bigger audience.

Nick Khan opened up about Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon's decision to leave WWE

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan opened up about Stephanie McMahon's decision to resign as WWE's co-CEO and Chairwoman after Vince McMahon's return from retirement in early 2023.

Khan said that he wished Stephanie hadn't stepped down from her role after Vince's return. He also hailed her as a 'terrific executive and person.'

"Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn't done that. And she knows that from me, personally. She's a terrific executive and a terrific person. That's her decision; her relationship with Vince is theirs, and once she made it, I have total respect for her decision."

Fans want to see Stephanie return to the Stamford-based promotion to join Triple H, as the latter has done a great job as the head of creative since July 2022.

