"He's got two hands!" - Sylvester Stallone refuses to rule out Logan Paul's chances against Floyd Mayweather

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone has refused to rule out the possibility of Logan Paul causing an upset against Floyd Mayweather.

On June 6, one of the strangest exhibition bouts in boxing history will take place when Floyd Mayweather goes head-to-head with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Bizarrely, even Rocky Balboa himself is weighing in on what will happen, courtesy of a fan who asked him about the fight. Stallone said:

"Well, listen, you never know. You've got two hands."

While Paul has fought professionally once before, it was a decision defeat to KSI that didn’t exactly showcase his talents inside the ring.

Now, he’ll have an opportunity to make a statement when he collides with one of the greatest defensive boxers in the history of the sport - Floyd Mayweather.

Watch the interaction between Stallone and the fan:

Could Logan Paul shock Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul wound up making a joke out of the whole thing, but, while it may be silly, there’s a point to all of this. Anyone with two hands has a fighting chance and even though it’s only an exhibition, Logan Paul landing a significant blow on Floyd Mayweather could be a disastrous image for the sport to contend with.

Everyone knows Mayweather is retired and that the fight is largely being done to generate money, but there’s an intrigue behind situations like this that won’t go away overnight.

There are bigger and better boxing matches out there over the course of the next few weeks, with boxing promoters looking to merge the two markets into one. If they can do that, perhaps it can bring a few more eyes to athletes who need more of a rub - or who need to be given better marketing.

Just seeing Stallone makes us want to go back and watch all the Rocky and Creed movies, but above that, it adds yet another entertaining layer to this crazy puzzle that seems to be gaining momentum.

