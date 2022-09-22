Stamp Fairtex believes her skills cancel out against Xiong Jing Nan in potential future fight

A potential fight between Stamp Fairtex and ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is sure to produce fireworks. However, it does include the conundrum of neither fighter having a distinct advantage over the other.

Stamp and Xiong are known to be two of the most devastating strikers in ONE Championship, and a potential bout between the two is a tantalizing prospect.

The two fighters have scheduled bouts at ONE on Prime Video 2 with Xiong headlining the card in her world title defense against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee on September 30, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp, the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender, will face No.5-ranked Jihin Radzuan on the main card. While she’s aware of her striking credentials, Stamp believes that a match against Xiong will see neither martial artist getting a huge edge over the other.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex said:

“No one [would have] an advantage or disadvantage in this game. [Xiong] specializes in boxing, so she will use her fast footwork to get close to me. And I have to keep the distance between me and her by kicking.”

Xiong, who represented China in international boxing competitions before transitioning to MMA, has never shied away in throwing hands to punish her opponents.

‘The Panda’ also has a 50% finishing rate in her victories, the biggest of which was her fifth-round knockout of Angela Lee to retain her strawweight gold at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

Stamp, meanwhile, was arguably the best female striker before she transitioned into mixed martial arts. The Thai superstar once held both the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously.

She then moved to MMA where she captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Title and even challenged Lee for the atomweight gold at ONE X this past March.

Stamp Fairtex holds an impressive 63-17-5 striking record and has three knockout wins in her young MMA career.

Stamp Fairtex gets mixed rules bout against striking legend Anissa Meksen

Stamp Fairtex is set to feature in a monumental mixed-rules bout against striking legend Anissa Meksen in ONE Championship’s return to Bangkok at ONE on Prime Video 6.

ONE on Prime Video 6 will be held at Impact Arena and will be ONE’s first event in the Thai capital since ONE: A New Breed III in September 2020.

The mixed-rules bout between Stamp and Meksen will also be the second such match in the promotion’s history following Demetrious Johnson’s tussle with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in March 2022.

Stamp Fairtex has faced every imaginable opponent in her career, however, Meksen might just be the toughest striker she’ll face. The French-Algerian star holds a 102-5 striking record and is considered among the best of her generation.

Meksen is 2-0 in ONE Championship but was a seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion before entering the promotion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far