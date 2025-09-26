Stamp Fairtex can’t say enough about Kana Morimoto: “I think she's just a really great fighter”

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex thinks highly of her ONE 173 counterpart Kana 'Krusher Queen' Morimoto.

The three-sport queen had nothing but praise for the Japanese striker’s technical abilities ahead of their atomweight kickboxing showdown on Nov. 16 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Kana's credentials certainly demand maximum respect from any opponent. The Team Aftermath member dominated Japan's premier kickboxing promotion before taking her talents to the home of martial arts.

The former K-1 Flyweight Champion also held her own against elite competition, earning the respect of fans despite coming up short against Anissa Meksen and reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Speaking to Nick Atkin, Stamp offered her detailed breakdown of what makes Kana such a formidable challenge in her first fight back from a serious knee injury:

"I consider Kana a good challenge. I have to think a lot about what game plan I should come up with. She has very good movement, has a lot of speed. She has good footwork. She can get in and out very quickly. I think she's just a really great fighter.”

Meanwhile, the gracious Stamp has always given her opponents the respect they deserve, which is another trait that made her such a fan-favorite.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's full interview:

Kana confident she can beat Stamp at ONE 173

Despite fighting on home soil, Kana knows some pundits still have Stamp Fairtex as the favorite in this showdown. After all, the three-sport queen used to hold the atomweight belts in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Still, 'Krusher Queen' knows she has evolved as a martial artist, telling ONE:

"When I first came to ONE, I was kind of uncertain about my fight style, but now I'm training to really sharpen my strong points. This time, I want to beat Stamp.”

