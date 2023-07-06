Stamp Fairtex confident in her chances against Ham Seo Hee: “I believe in myself”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex gets a second shot at accomplishing the goal she has been chasing since making her transition to MMA.

Becoming a huge star by holding both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championship simultaneously, the Thai striker then turned her attention to a new challenge.

Using her elite striking as a base for MMA, she made the jump into mixed martial arts with the dream of winning a third world championship in a third different ruleset.

Following her success in the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix where she defeated Ritu Phogat in the final, the 25-year-old earned her shot at the world title.

Whilst she proved that she can compete with the very best in the world, ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee proved to be too much for Stamp once the fight hit the floor, submjitting her in the second round at ONE X last year.

Coming back with consecutive victories over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson, she is now scheduled to fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

As it remains unclear whether Lee will ever return to the Circle following the loss of her younger sister Victoria at the end of 2022, the interim belt will be contested on September 1 when Stamp faces off with the other standout atomweight contender, Ham Seo Hee.

This time around, having been there and fallen short in the past, the Thai superstar is confident that she has what it takes to become a world champion in MMA.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“I am confident I can beat her. I am confident in myself, 100 percent before every fight. I believe in myself. In the cage, anything can happen.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes