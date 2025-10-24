  • home icon
Stamp Fairtex couldn’t wait to return to action after recovering from surgery: “I requested a fight right away”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 24, 2025 08:30 GMT
Stamp Fairtex - Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex - Photo by ONE Championship

Three-sport queen and former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has been away from fighting for long enough.

The 27-year-old multi-time titleholder has been out since 2023, when she suffered a near-career ending knee injury that has kept her sidelined for over two years.

Stamp is getting ready to return to action this November, finally, and she’s relieved to be able to return to doing what she loves.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp talked about the moment she received clearance from her doctor to compete.

The Fairtex Training Center representative told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“The moment the doctor said, ‘Okay, your body is 100 percent, you can fight,’ I requested a fight right away. When the matchup for November 16 in Tokyo came up, I told the gym owner, Mr. Prem [Busarabavonwongs], ‘I want to fight!’ Because it happens to be my birthday, and I’ve always dreamed of fighting on my birthday.”
Needless to say, Stamp is eager to prove to the fans, and most importantly herself, that she’s still the same fighter she was before she got injured — perhaps even better.

Stamp Fairtex to return from knee injury to face Kana Morimoto at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Stamp Fairtex will head to ‘the land of the rising sun’ to face former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest.

Stamp is the former ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
