Stamp Fairtex devoted to her ‘dream’ MMA world title: “I won’t stop until I get it”

Since making her transition to MMA, Stamp Fairtex has had her eyes set on making history for the second time in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar burst onto the global scene by becoming the first fighter under the ONE banner to hold world championships in multiple rulesets at the same time.

After dropping both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, she turned her attention to claiming a third belt in a third different ruleset.

With her elite striking and constantly evolving all round game, she showed her potential in 2021 by winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix championship.

Earning herself a world title shot against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee at ONE: X, the 25-year old came up short in her first attempt at becoming a world champion in MMA.

Rebounding with back-to-back dominant victories over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson, Stamp is now looking to finally accomplish her dream when she returns at ONE Fight Night 14.

Whilst the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title may not be the same belt she fought for previously, defeating Ham Seo Hee on September 1 is a huge step in the right direction and another belt to add to her collection.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated she spoke about her mindset going into this fight and how it hasn’t changed despite her setbacks:

“That is my dream. And I won’t stop until I get it.”

Though claiming the interim world title will be another stellar accomplishment for Stamp, it’s hard to imagine her not wanting to face Angela Lee in a rematch to get revenge should the world champion ever return to competition.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

