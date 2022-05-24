"A choke and a smile!" - fans enjoy Stamp Fairtex grinning while grappling

Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly a fan favorite in ONE Championship. The Thai fighter is still just 24 years old but is the only person to ever win three belts in a major martial arts promotion.

Having won atomweight world titles for both kickboxing and Muay Thai, the striking sensation secured the strap in the Atomweight Grand Prix last year as well. She beat Ritu Phogat in the final with a surprise armbar submission in the second round.

Given her background in the striking arts, she surprised the MMA world not only by getting the tap, but also showcasing excellent takedown defense against 'The Indian Tigress' -- arguably the strongest wrestler in the division.

Looking back at a memorable moment of the fight, ONE Championship's official Instagram account showed a clip of Stamp Fairtex grinning whilst looking to lock in a choke as Phogat had her lifted in the air for a potential slam. The caption described the clip as "unbothered," while fans weighed in to praise the No.1-ranked atomweight for her calm and charm under pressure.

One fan commented

'A choke and a smile!'

Another fan wrote:

'She's like the Harley Quinn of MMA.'

Elsewhere, another fan summed up the allure of the ever-popular star by suggesting:

'Stamp is the best combo of ferocious and adorable.'

Is Denice Zamboanga next for Stamp Fairtex?

After winning the Grand Prix, Stamp Fairtex came up short in her title fight against Angela Lee at ONE: X. The Rayong-born fighter seems to have been enjoying her time outside of competition and entered a beauty competition last week. But the hard work hasn't stopped for the two-time world champion.

After getting submitted in the second round against Lee, Stamp has been working hard on her grappling and has been posting various Instagram stories and videos of her progress on the mats.

The Fairtex favorite has made it clear that she's gunning for the MMA world title, and the question is - who will she fight next?

The answer could well be her friend Denice Zamboanga. No.2-ranked Seo Hee Ham is tied up in her shot at the champion, and Zamboanga is sitting at No.3. Both her and her old pal Stamp are coming off of a loss, and despite still being on good terms having recently posted a picture together, both have said they are down to fight one another.

Edited by C. Naik