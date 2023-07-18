Stamp Fairtex full of gratitude to ONE Championship for helping her transform her family’s life

Since debuting with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex has always had a clear goal in mind that keeps her motivated to constantly evolve and achieve as a martial artist.

At first, she targeted the pair of divisional straps in the striking realm, simultaneously holding the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. Then, a new goal took center stage, as she transitioned to MMA with the hopes of winning a third world championship in a third rule set under the ONE Championship banner.

Though she failed to accomplish this dream on the first time of asking back at ONE X last year, the Thai superstar gets a second shot at the MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14.

Facing Ham Seo Hee in September for the interim atomweight title, Stamp is more motivated than ever to prove that she is now ready to accomplish the challenge that she had set for herself since embarking on this MMA journey.

Ahead of the fight, she has been reflecting about what keeps her motivated despite the setbacks, revealing in an interview with the South China Morning Post that she is grateful to ONE Championship for giving her the opportunity to provide for her family.

Having come from humble beginnings, it’s not all about personal achievements for the 25-year old who has used her success to benefit her loved ones. She shared:

“Now that I’m with ONE Championship, I can give them back, support them [my family]. So I’m really glad that I’ve been able to do that.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.