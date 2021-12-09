Stamp Fairtex gets new tattoo, posts cryptic message on Instagram Stories

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is fresh off adding new hardware to her collection by winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. The incredible career milestone has certainly made Stamp Fairtex extra sentimental.

When emotions are running high, that’s when people make brash decisions. That being said, the Thai superstar recently shared a photo of her new tattoo in an Instagram post with the caption: “Memories Sakura My new Tattoo.”

It has mostly drawn praise from her fans in the comments section and has over 13,000 likes as of now. However, Stamp Fairtex offered a deeper insight into the meaning of the tattoo through her Instagram stories.

The text loosely translates to:

'Why are you having a Sakura tattoo'

'cause it's first place where we met, beneath [the] Sakura tree.

'It is much meaningful to me, even it's not to others. If I wasn't there, I wouldn't have met you and we could have been strangers. So I got this tattoo so to remind [me of] our happiness.'

Longtime fans of the Thai fighter know she was romantically involved with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, in a relationship which ended over a year ago. Rodtang was more than likely the person Stamp Fairtex was referring to in her IG stories.

However, rumors are that Rodtang is trying to get back with Stamp. Could this be a sign that there’s still a possibility of rekindling a lost love, or is this her way of leaving the past behind by turning it into art?

The Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang whirlwind romance

Stamp Fairtex and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon famously dated for over a year. They first met in Japan, during ONE: A New Era, while sitting under a Sakura tree.

The two fighters were on top of their games when they met. Stamp Fairtex held both atomweight world titles for kickboxing and Muay Thai, while Rodtang was dominating ONE Super Series

However, it was during their time together that Stamp Fairtex experienced her first career loss in ONE Championship. She also lost both her world titles during that span. Not long after, the two reportedly split up.

While Rodtang’s performance never dipped, Stamp Fairtex’s focus may have been affected by their romance. However, the 24-year-old has since regained her form, winning her last three fights on her way to claim the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship and the right to face ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for her world title.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is set to face Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in a historic mixed special rules bout at ONE X in early 2022.

