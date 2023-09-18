Stamp Fairtex on Ham Seo Hee: “I’m probably better than her with close combat weapons”

Since making her transition to MMA, Stamp Fairtex has had a lot of skills and techniques to work on as an elite striker.

While the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has the tools to trade strikes with anyone in the world, her overall ability as a mixed martial artist is still a work in progress.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, she will look to showcase the evolution of her game when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

As she goes back to the drawing board after every performance inside the circle, the 25-year-old is always looking to improve ahead of her next contest.

One aspect of her game that she has certainly added to despite carrying it over from her striking career is her elbows.

The Thai superstar has incredible timing with her elbows, providing a deterrent for any opponent that tries to close the gap on her and limit how much distance she is being given.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of her return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp said that her elbows could be crucial in this match-up if Ham Seo Hee decides to get up close and personal:

“I think I’m probably better than her with close combat weapons. If she leaves an opening, I can probably finish her off with an elbow.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.