Stamp Fairtex just wants to get back in the Circle and fight: "I'm not pressuring myself to win"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:19 GMT
Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex. [Image from ONE Championship]
Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex. [Image from ONE Championship]

Stamp Fairtex is taking a refreshingly relaxed approach to her return from injury when she faces Kana Morimoto at ONE 173, focusing more on personal assessment than championship pressure.

The 27-year-old returns to action in an atomweight kickboxing showdown inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, marking her first appearance since September 2023 due to a knee injury.

"I'm not pressuring myself to win. I just want to know if I'm recovered enough to continue on this path. Also, I want to see how nervous I'd get after such a long time," Stamp told ONE Championship.
The Fairtex Training Center representative's curiosity about her nerves reflects the psychological challenges that come with stepping back into high-stakes competition after lengthy absences.

That said, the Thai has spent the past few years ensuring that she'll be back in full swing when any injury concerns are thrown out of the conversation.

The former ONE Championship kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA world champion was on a four-fight winning streak before her setback, and she'll seek to extend her winning ways against the hometown bet.

Stamp admits it's hard to predict how fight against Kana will unfold in Tokyo

In the same interview with the promotion, the fighting pride of Fairtex Training Center was also asked about how she thinks her matchup against the former K-1 champion will unfold inside the Ariake Arena.

"I'm unsure. It's been a long time since I last fought. It's difficult to predict anything from both her and my side," Stamp offered.
While the Pattaya-based athlete refuses to look too far into the future, fight fans should be in for a high-octane contest given their attack-first approach.

Stamp's forward pressure, ability to land combinations with precision, and her timing will be her keys to victory against the technical yet aggressive Kana at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Fight fans can secure their seats for the Tokyo spectacular by clicking here for ticket information.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

