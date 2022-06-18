Watch: Stamp Fairtex drills hard knees into realistic dummy

Stamp Fairtex is back in training and she is getting ready for her next fight. In a recent video shared by ONE Championship, Stamp can be seen drilling and training hard knees into a practice dummy.

In the clip, Stamp is landing knee strikes in the Thai clinch to a grounded opponent while she is attached to a resistance band.

Stamp Fairtex made her debut in ONE Championship in 2018 and since then has collected various titles. She held championships in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai. When she transitioned fully to MMA, she picked up the Atomweight Grand Prix 2021 title.

Most recently, she challenged for the divisional title against Angela Lee at ONE X in which she lost via submission. Stamp is now looking to get back into title contention in the competitive atomweight class. She has no fight officially scheduled but is likely to be back later in 2022.

Stamp Fairtex likely to be champion, says Rodtang

Despite losing her title shot against Angela Lee earlier this year, many still believe that Stamp Fairtex can become an MMA champion. One of her biggest supporters is ONE Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained how he sees Stamp's future:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA World Champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the World Grand Prix.”

It may be a long road back to the title but Stamp is a young fighter with much time to improve. She has been in striking sports her whole life and has improved rapidly on the ground. In the finals of the Atomweight Grand Prix, she submitted Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat.

On the road back to a title shot, Stamp could have many quality fighters in the weight class to face. Atomweight is a deep division in ONE Championship and Stamp may be facing someone such as Ham Seo Hee, Denice Zamboanga, Jenelyn Olsim, Jihin Radzuan, who are all top-ranked. Stamp is likely to return later this year to the ONE Circle.

