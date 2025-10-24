  • home icon
  Stamp Fairtex has a message for people who are struggling: "You can do what you think is impossible"

Stamp Fairtex has a message for people who are struggling: “You can do what you think is impossible”

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 24, 2025 04:44 GMT
Stamp urges fans to rise above the challenges in life. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp urges fans to rise above the challenges in life. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex has had to grapple with injury of late. She admits it has been tough but she is staying positive, something she wants people to take cue from and use in their lives.

ONE Championship's first three-sport world champion has not been in action since September 2023 when she won the vacant atomweight MMA world title. A knee injury early last year has kept her out of competition, eventually leaving her to relinquish her world title for things to move on in the atomweight division.

She spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how she has been dealing with the rough episode she is in, and how others who are also experiencing various struggles in life can learn from it.

Stamp said:

"For those who look up to me as an idol, and are looking for something from Stamp, I would just advise: Don’t give up, don’t lose heart, and don’t be discouraged. Look at me, I tore my knee, had surgery. Other people told me to retire, saying, ‘Just quit, you don’t need to prove anything anymore.’ But I feel like I still have a better version of myself to show."
She went to say:

"I fell, struggled, almost lost my hope, but I was able to come back. That means you can come back too. You can do what you think is impossible."
Stamp injured her knee while in training for her supposed defense of the atomweight MMA belt against Denice Zamboanga set for June last year. She was looking to make a return later in 2024 but her recover hit a snag, which led her to make the tough decision of relinquishing her world title.

Before getting hurt, the 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout was dominant in ONE Championship, compiling a 14-4 record. At one point, she concurrently held the promotion's atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles before winning the division's MMA belt.

Stamp makes long-awaited return at ONE 173

Stamp will make her long-awaited return to action on Nov. 16 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

She will battle veteran fighter Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing showdown, part of the marquee event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The match will also mark the Thai icon's return to kickboxing after last competing in it in January 2023.

Looking to spoil her return is Morimoto, who is seeking a bounce-back win in front of the Japanese fans after falling short in her bid to dethrone atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja in her last match in March.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

