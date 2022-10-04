“It has been inspiring” - Stamp Fairtex overwhelmed by the love and support from fans around the world

ONE Championship athlete Stamp Fairtex is a superstar in the world of combat sports. The Thai-born competitor's fights always lead to an outpouring of support from fans around the globe.

The 24-year-old phenom appreciates all the love from her fans. In an interview with ONE, she explained how grateful she is.

"Thank you so much everybody for your support. All you fans cheering me up. It has been inspiring me so much. It made me want to be better at this. in all of my fights. Thank you so much, and please keep supporting me."

Stamp Fairtex is coming off an impressive and dominant victory over top five-ranked women's atomweight Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend.

The Thai star made a splash in the combat sports world, capturing world titles in both Muay Thai and Kickboxing. That achievement marked her as the first two-sport world champion in ONE history.

In 2021, she inspired fans further by capturing the ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix championship in MMA. Stamp shocked the world when she won the final match by submitting 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Ritu Phogat.

The support and love that Stamp Fairtex receives is well deserved. She is a popular fighter who is well respected, but she still wants another world title to her name.

Stamp Fairtex seeking ONE gold in MMA

The 24-year-old Thai phenom is looking to become the first three-sport world champion in ONE.

At ONE X earlier this year, Stamp Fairtex tested her abilities against atomweight queen Angela Lee. It was an exciting match, but the ground skills of 'Unstoppable' proved to be too much and Stamp was submitted in the second round.

Despite the loss, Stamp knows that it will not be her one and only bid for the ONE atomweight throne. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Thai-born athlete discussed how she feels about the loss:

“I learned not to underestimate opponents, and I should keep developing myself. Because Angela Lee is a well-rounded fighter, I need to improve in every aspect – especially BJJ – because that’s the reasons I lost to her."

She added that she is working tirelessly to improve her grappling ahead of a desired rematch with Angela Lee in the future.

“Back then, I still had a BJJ blue belt. I still have a lot to learn in BJJ. But now, I’ve got a [purple belt] in BJJ. I’ve made progress. If I can fight with Angela Lee again, I think I have a chance to beat her. I’ll do everything to improve myself and fix my weaknesses.”

