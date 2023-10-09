Stamp Fairtex on ‘passing the torch’ moment with Angela Lee: “I feel very honored about that”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex accomplished her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion.

Since transitioning to MMA, the Thai striker has had her sights set on the atomweight crown in the all-encompassing sport.

Though she came up short in her first shot at the belt against Angela Lee at ONE X, the 25-year-old maintained her focus and earned a pair of decisive victories to secure another fight for the lineal world championship strap.

With Lee inactive following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria, Stamp was set to meet Ham Seo Hee for the interim title at the end of September.

Unknown to the fans at the time, on the week of the event, Angela Lee told both competitors that she would be vacating her title on September 29, making their fight for the vacant atomweight title.

The elite striker stopped Ham Seo Hee in the third round following a calculated and composed performance. The moment that the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion had been chasing finally arrived.

In her post-fight interview after the event, Stamp revealed that having her former opponent turned friend in the circle to hand her the atomweight belt made the entire moment even more special. She said:

“I was very overwhelmed because Angela herself passing her belt to me, to receive this championship belt. I remember the last time I had a fight with her, she told me herself that I will be the next champ which is I feel very honored about that.”

Watch the full post-event interview below:

As the new holder of the atomweight MMA title, Stamp will look to carry on the legacy of the belt that was built by ‘Unstoppable,’ representing ONE Championship and taking the promotion to new heights as one of the faces of the promotion.

At the same time, the Pattaya native has eyes on claiming her other pair of ONE world titles – Janet Todd’s kickboxing gold and Allycia Hellen Rodriugues’s Muay Thai world championship.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in full for free via the event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.