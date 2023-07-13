Stamp Fairtex provides reason why she ‘invited’ former opponent Jihin Radzuan to train with her

Ahead of her second shot at her goal of becoming a world champion in MMA, Stamp Fairtex has been working alongside a former foe of hers.

At ONE Fight Night 14 in September, she will face off with South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee with the ONE interim atomweight world championship on the line.

Having fallen short at ONE X when she faced Angela Lee for the belt, the Thai superstar maintained her drive and focus to win a third title in a third ruleset.

After defeating both Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson to rebound from her loss, Stamp re-established herself as the top contender at atomweight, opening up the chance for her to compete for the interim title with divisional queen, Lee, currently inactive.

In preparation to face off with Ham Seo Hee, who has produced three consecutive victories under the ONE Championship banner, the 25-year old has linked up with Jihin Radzuan, who she defeated back in October at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Known for her elite striking that saw her become the simultaneous atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the former title challenger has continued to improve her overall skill set in order to compete with anyone wherever the fight takes place.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Stamp spoke about her working with a former opponent to help prepare her for one of the biggest fights of her career:

“I needed a training partner. Jihin is the same size, and with her specifically being someone who was wrestling-focused, so Fairtex invited her over.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.

Poll : 0 votes