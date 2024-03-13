Stamp Fairtex responds to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ call out: “Come to MMA”

Stamp Fairtex has responded to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ call out.

Rodrigues returned to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, defending her ONE ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Cristina Morales. Rodrigues was successful in her endeavor, scoring a unanimous decision victory over the Spanish standout before calling for a rematch with the three-sport queen in the art of eight limbs.

"Stamp was challenged in the middle of the stage by Allycia 😮 How will the Thai MMA World Champion respond?”

Getting wind of Rodrigues’ challenge, Stamp suggested that instead of her going back to Muay Thai, maybe the Brazilian striker should make the move to mixed martial arts.

“Allycia’s just waiting for me to come back to Muay Thai,” Stamp said in the video response. “But if I don’t go back to Muay Thai, come to MMA.”

Could we see Allycia Hellen Rodrigues make the move to MMA for a long-awaited rematch with the reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion?

Stamp puts her title on the line for the first time this summer

Before considering a potential champion vs. champion showdown with Rodrigues, the Thai superstar will first have to deal with the second-ranked atomweight MMA contender, Denice Zamboanga. The pair will square off at ONE 167 on June 8 when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I’m excited because it is my first time defending the belt,” Stamp said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “I think the way she can take me down and pressure me makes her dangerous.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.