Stamp Fairtex reveals what she remembers most from her first fight.

Stamp Fairtex has been a professional fighter since she was a schoolgirl, so it’s quite a surprise that she still remembers how her first fight played out.

While she was far from the megastar that she is now, Stamp already showed a bit of the brilliance she now carries.

Her opponent, though, probably didn’t appreciate that.

Stamp jumped to Reddit this week and had a bit of fun with some of her fans heading into her match against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

It was during her Ask Me Anything session on r/MMA that Stamp vividly remembered what happened in her very first fight.

“My opponent cried!” wrote Stamp.

Granted that Stamp and her opponents were still young at that time, having your opponent cry in front of you must have been quite an experience.

Luckily for Stamp, that type of thing never happens anymore.

Stamp, this time, heads back to the Circle this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado for her US debut against Anderson. The Thai megastar will square up against ‘Lil’ Savage’ in a highly volatile matchup.

The winner between the two fighters could get a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title against Ham Seo Hee. Stamp, being the no.1 contender in the division, wants nothing more than to finish off Anderson before getting a crack at ONE Championship gold.

Anderson, though, is a tenacious fighter and is coming off a slick submission win over Asha Roka in her last bout at ONE 157.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

