Stamp Fairtex says Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is the hardest hitter she’s ever faced in ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex gets her second shot at becoming a world champion in MMA.

The elite striker has been chasing this goal for some time, as she looks to make history in ONE Championship.

The Thai fighter dominated the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions and shot to stardom by becoming the first two-sport world champion at the Singapore-based organization.

Then, the 25-year-old turned her attention to achieving another goal, hunting down a world championship in a third different ruleset to establish herself as the face of the promotion.

On September 29, she has the chance to do this and correct her mistakes after falling short the first time around.

Facing Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world championship, she will look to finally secure the belt that she has been chasing for the last few years.

During her transition to MMA, Stamp lost both of her atomweight world championships in striking. She recently returned to the divisions when she defeated Supergirl Jaroonsak earlier this year.

In her last Muay Thai fight before that, she put her title on the line against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues back in August 2020, losing the fight via a majority decision.

In a recent Q&A video posted on the Fairtex Gym YouTube channel, Stamp revealed that Rodrigues is the hardest hitter she has faced inside the circle.

“Allycia Rodrigues [is the hardest hitter]. When I lost my belt, my nose was broken, my cheek was broken, yeah.”

Watch the full video below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.