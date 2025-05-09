Stamp Fairtex says she enjoys working on her striking more than her grappling: “Muay Thai is the best of the best”

Stamp Fairtex is more of a striker than a grappler.

Ad

When she first entered ONE Championship, Stamp immediately established herself as one of the best strikers on the planet, capturing both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

If that weren't impressive enough, she's since transitioned to mixed martial arts, where she has built an impressive 11-2 record. Along the way, Stamp became just the second woman in ONE history to hold the ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But as much as her skill set has evolved over the years, adding jiu-jitsu and wrestling to her repertoire, Stamp still loves to throw on a pair of gloves and hit the pads anytime she can.

"I have to learn a lot of BJJ and wrestling more, like how to defend those attacks," Stamp said during a recent conversation with former ONE world titleholder Demetrious Johnson. "Because in BJJ, if you do something and you can’t get the submission, you can switch to another thing.

Ad

"I think it’s really good. While in Muay Thai, you just box and hit pads. But it’s good. Because it’s from Thailand, and Muay Thai is the best of the best."

Ad

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes her ONE atomweight MMA world title due to injury

Sadly, Stamp Fairtex is no longer the ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Originally, she was scheduled to square off with ONE interim atomweight MMA world titleholder Denice Zamboanga this summer, unifying their titles and crowning an undisputed atomweight queen.

However, Stamp suffered a setback while recovering from a torn meniscus last year, forcing her to pull out of the fight and relinquish her title.

Ad

"We are saddened to hear of the injury setback to Stamp and wish her nothing but the best in her road to recovery," ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement.

With Stamp's return to the Circle uncertain, Denice Zamboanga was promoted to undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.