Stamp Fairtex says MMA training has always been ‘tough’: “I have to concentrate all the time”

After a highly successful run in the striking world, Stamp Fairtex focused her attention to mixed martial arts two years ago. The transition, she said, has not been an easy ride as the multi-faceted sport requires a lot from her.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion shared her MMA transition in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“MMA really tires me out, you can’t let your guard down for a second or you’ll got choked or arm bar. I felt like I have to concentrate all the time. I have to use my brain to think about transition. What should I do next if this position didn’t work out?”

Since jumping into MMA, Stamp has fought 12 times, winning 10 of them. She won the ONE atomweight MMA world grand prix before facing off against reigning division queen Angela Lee in March last year in a title showdown. Unfortunately, she lost in the said fight, bowing by submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round.

Stamp makes another go at an MMA gold later this month as she vies for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

She will be going up against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Stamp was last in action in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, defeating hometown bet Alyse Anderson by knockout in the second round. The impressive win also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, is also looking to realize her world title dreams. She has won all of her three fights to date in ONE, which thrust her to the No. 2 contender spot in the division, behind only Stamp.

ONE is holding an interim championship fight in the atomweight division as reigning champion Lee remains out for personal reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 is to go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.