Stamp Fairtex says she’s taken up digital marketing course to help her durian farm thrive

Whilst Stamp Fairtex is continuing to chase her goals inside the Circle, she is also taking on new challenges outside of it. For now, her focus has turned to preparing for ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1st.

Facing off with South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world championship, the 25-year-old is just weeks away from getting a second crack at the dream she has been chasing down.

As a former simultaneous ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the Thai star made the decision to transition to MMA with the goal of winning a third title in a third ruleset. Though she fell short on her first attempt against Angela Lee at ONE: X last year, she has maintained her focus and dedication, rebounding from the setback with back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson.

Stamp may be known for her incredible striking displays and charismatic personality that have made her a huge star in ONE Championship but fans may not realise that she is just as motivated to achieve success away from the spotlight.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Stamp revealed that along with her martial arts career, she has been investing in herself by studying hard to improve her skills in new areas:

“Now I’m studying digital marketing, I have a year left. I want to buy more houses and I want to expand my durian farm.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes