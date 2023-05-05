Stamp Fairtex sees Demetrious Johnson taking the win against Adriano Moraes

Stamp Fairtex gave her prediction for the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first event in North America. The special occasion needed a historic main event, leading to Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III for the ONE flyweight world championship.

Before the three world championships matchups, there are a handful of superstars on the card, including Stamp Fairtex. Ahead of her fight against Alyse Anderson, Stamp participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. She was asked about the ONE Fight Night 10 main event and responded by saying:

“It's a hard fight... but I think DJ. I think it's 50/50 anyone could win.”

Stamp Fairtex is excited about the ONE Fight Night 10 main event but also has her fight to worry about. The 25-year-old returns to MMA after defeating Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak by a split decision in a kickboxing match.

The Thai superstar’s last MMA fight was against Jihin Radzuan in September 2022. Stamp emerged victorious by unanimous decision, solidifying her spot as the number one-ranked atomweight. She now looks to take another step toward a world title with a win against Alyse Anderson.

‘Lil Savage’ is coming off a first-round submission win against Asha Roka in May 2022. The American fighter has a massive opportunity against Stamp and plans to capitalize with a shocking upset.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video transpires at 1stBank Center in Colorado and can be seen live, and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

