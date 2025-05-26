Stamp Fairtex stacks praise on Polish brawler Martyna Kierczynska: “She’s really smart”

  • home icon
By Craig Pekios
Modified May 26, 2025 02:57 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship.

Former ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex has been very impressed with what she's seen out of Polish standout Martyna Kierczynska.

Since making her ONE Championship debut in February 2024, the former WMC Muay Thai champion has earned impressive victories, defeating both Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak and, most recently, Yu Yau Pui at ONE Fight Night 29.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp offered her take on Kierczynska's hot start inside the Circle, lauding the power and the fight IQ of the 23-year-old strawweight. Stamp said:

"She is really good. She [beat] Yu Yau, right? It proved that she has a good powerful punch and [she is] a really good and smart fighter. Like she's really smart."
Check out Stamp Fairtex's interview below:

Overall, Kierczynska is 6-1 in his combat sports career and is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in the art of eight limbs.

Stamp Fairtex details long road to recovery after injuring knee last year

Perhaps one day we could see Martyna Kierczynska and Stamp Fairtex go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage. But for now, Stamp is focused on one thing and one thing only—getting healthy.

Last year, the Thai superstar underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus she sustained while training. Since then, the journey back has been rough, but Stamp is doing her best to take it all in stride. She said:

"It's good, but I cannot train like 100 percent. In the beginning, it was like three months of surgery. Then I tried training again, but then I had to start recovery again. So it took a long time, more than one year."

Whether or not the Thai megastar returns in 2025 remains to be seen, but fight fans anxiously await her return to the Circle when the time is right.

Edited by Subham
