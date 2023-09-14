Stamp Fairtex states she "didn't lose confidence" after Angela Lee fight: “I just felt disappointed”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will return to the circle to compete for a world championship in MMA for a second time.

Since transitioning to MMA, the elite Thai striker has had her mind set on securing a third world championship in a different ruleset.

At ONE X last year, the 25-year-old met Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight world championship, but her overall MMA skillset led to her being submitted in the fight.

Despite coming up short, the striker had an incredible start to the fight. Moreover, there were plenty of positives to take with her into the next fight.

Rebounding with back-to-back victories, she now finds herself fighting for the interim title as 'Unstoppable' takes time off.

Facing Ham Seo Hee at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, she will look to do what she couldn’t at ONE X - to finally secure the elusive MMA world title.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp spoke about how she used her loss to Lee to fuel her motivation to get back to the top.

She shared:

“That fight didn't make me lose my confidence in any way. I just felt disappointed that I let the gold slip through my grasp. But hey, I’ve fought with my idol. The one I’ve always admired.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.