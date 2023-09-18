Stamp Fairtex on trash talk with Ham Seo Hee: “Let’s see who is better in the ring”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex refuses to be caught in a talk down with Ham Seo Hee, choosing instead to let her actions do the talking in their marquee showdown later this month.

The two top atomweight fighters will collide at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore, disputing the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title.

ONE is having an interim championship fight in the division as reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee continues to be on the sidelines for personal reasons.

In the lead-up to the contest, Ham Seo Hee has been combative with some of her words, including one recently posted by ONE Championship on a quote card on Instagram. It reads:

“When it comes to MMA, I’m a cut above.”

In an interview with ONE, Stamp said she is not at all surprised by the trash talk thrown her way. But instead of being absorbed by it, she would rather focus on what she needs to do come fight night.

She said:

“Ham Seo Hee is a really strong fighter. I agree that Ham is good in her sport, but I’m better than her in my field [striking], too. Let’s see who is better in the ring.”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp will try to become a three-sport ONE world champion, having once held simultaneously the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

She is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory in her last match in May in the United States, defeating hometown bet Alyse Anderson.

Out to frustrate her in her push is Ham Seo Hee, the No. 2 contender in the division behind Stamp.

‘Hamzzang’ won her third straight ONE victory in March over Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision. Her winning streak extends to nine, including matches prior to joining the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 14 happens at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.