“I don’t think she did great on it” - Stamp Fairtex unimpressed by Jihin Radzuan’s wrestling in their match

Jihin Radzuan is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in her division, but Stamp Fairtex sees otherwise.

Stamp was on fire during their match, dominating Jihin in every area possible en route to a unanimous decision win at ONE on Prime Video 2: Lee vs. Xiong III this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said she wasn’t impressed with Jihin’s wrestling and that she had no problems putting the fight back on the feet.

Stamp Fairtex, the No.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender, said:

“At the beginning, she was trying to walk toward me and tried to force me into the ground game. It’s a little bit tiring as well. I tried to defend a lot during those couple of rounds, but I don’t think she did great on it because I was able to defend well against it until I was able to get back up.”

Jihin tried to initiate the grappling exchanges as early as the first round. While she did manage to subdue Stamp, it wasn’t enough for her to get any decisive offense in.

Stamp, a natural striker, even put Jihin in a dangerous position in the second round when she nearly slapped in a rear-naked choke on the Malaysian star.

The third round saw more of Stamp’s dominance. She clocked Jihin with a crisp left elbow that immediately sent ‘Shadow Cat’ falling to the mat. In the end, the Thai star was just too powerful for the No.5 contender to handle.

Catch Stamp's full post-fight interview below:

Stamp Fairtex not in a hurry to fight Xiong Jing Nan

Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan are two of the best female strikers in ONE Championship’s mixed martial arts roster. A mega fight between the two is sure to put the community in a buzz and it’s a potential showdown too good to pass up.

There is, however, one glaring problem and that is the difference in weight class. Stamp has been at atomweight for the entirety of her stay in ONE Championship, while Xiong went down to 115 pounds just once.

Xiong, the reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion, went down to atomweight in October 2019 to face ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee for the strap at ONE: Century Part I.

Since then, Xiong has returned to strawweight and even defended her belt against Lee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp, too, isn’t keen on moving up a weight class, noting that it would take a lot more effort just to make the strawweight division. In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex said:

“Well, the chances of the fight between Xiong Jing Nan and me are quite far away. Her weight division is 56 kilograms and I'm only 52. In order to cross the weight division and fight her, I might have to work too hard for it, so maybe not just now.”

