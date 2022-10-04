Stamp Fairtex not looking to move up to challenge Xiong Jing Nan anytime soon

Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan are two of the most dangerous female mixed martial arts strikers in ONE Championship, and the two have been linked for a mega fight sometime in the future.

There is one problem, though. Stamp and Xiong are in different weight classes and bumping up to another division is easier said than done.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said that she is willing to take on Xiong in a fight but first, she has to put in the work to get to the strawweight limit.

Stamp has been an atomweight fighter since she arrived at ONE Championship in 2018, while Xiong, the reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion, has stayed in the 125-pound division since 2018.

The only time Xiong stepped down a division was in 2019 when she challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE: Century Part I.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“Well, the chances of the fight between Xiong Jing Nan and me are quite far away. Her weight division is 56 kilograms and I'm only 52. In order to cross the weight division and fight her, I might have to work too hard for it, so maybe not just now.”

Both Xiong and Stamp are coming off impressive wins in their previous bouts at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp Fairtex, a former ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, took a dominant unanimous decision win over Malaysia’s Jihin Radzuan.

The Thai superstar may have started her career in ONE Championship’s striking realm, but she’s made a successful transition into MMA and captured the ONE Women’s Atoweight World Grand Prix Championship.

Xiong, meanwhile, is the first and only ONE women’s strawweight world champion. Her latest defense saw her claim a unanimous decision win over Lee in the card’s main event.

Xiong would welcome a fight with Stamp Fairtex

If Stamp Fairtex thinks that a potential fight with Xiong will happen at strawweight, ‘The Panda’ thinks otherwise.

In an earlier interview with ONE Championship, Xiong said that Stamp is one of the fighters she hopes she can fight one day and that she even sees the bout happening at atomweight.

Xiong hasn’t been shy in expressing her desire to claim the strap that Lee holds, but she won’t mind fighting Stamp one day in the lighter weight class.

“I think I would love this. I’ve always been someone who loves challenges. Although with age my physicality and athleticism have changed, I have always never given up. Anyone is worthy of my respect and learning from. I think that I can learn from anyone’s strengths and this will help me to grow.”

