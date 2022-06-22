"Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee would be great" - Janet Todd would like to witness this mixed-rules bout

Janet Todd is the reigning ONE Championship atomweight kickboxing champion. At ONE 159 on July 22, she will have the opportunity to join a very exclusive club of two-sport champions when she faces debutant Lara Fernandez for the interim atomweight Muay Thai championship.

A win would put her name in the record books next to fan favorite Stamp Fairtex, who at one point held both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles before her transition to MMA.

While speaking to GiveMeSports.com, Todd was asked about a potential transition to MMA or a mixed-rules bout against ONE's atomweight champion Angela Lee in the future.

"Absolutely not ([laughs]! That is not a challenge I want! I absolutely respect Angela and what she’s accomplished but I like my stand-up [laughs]! I think a mixed-rules fight between Stamp [Fairtex] and Angela would be great though."

The first mixed-rules bout that took place in the ONE circle went down at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March. In the bout, ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson.

'Mighty Mouse' earned an impressive second-round submission in the contest. The bout received critical acclaim from fans and those within the MMA community for its inventiveness and execution.

While a mixed-rules bout may be out of the question for Todd, she did confirm that a trilogy bout with Stamp Fairtex may be of interest to her:

"She’s a great competitor and she brought a lot out of me, so I would take that opportunity if it was available."

Janet Todd would "love to unify the titles" if she beats Fernandez at ONE 159

While Janet Todd may be shying away from a mixed-rules bout and a full transition into MMA, she is excited for the opportunity to become a two-sport champion and hopes to unify the belts when Allycia Rodrigues returns to action:

"I’d love to unify the titles and I also really want to continue defending my ONE Kickboxing Championship. It all really depends on what the company offers me, I’m willing to take on whatever they have!"

Rodrigues defeated fan favorite Stamp Fairtex in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed to become the second woman to hold the atomweight title. Rodrigues is yet to defend her title as she took some time away from the ONE circle to better equip herself for motherhood.

The Brazilian gave birth to a baby boy in September 2021 and has not committed to a return date as of yet. While speaking to ONE Championship, Janet Todd said that she'll be ready for a potential showdown with the Brazilian when the champion is 100 percent ready to go:

“I mean you can’t force somebody to play if they're still recovering, and I want the best version of Allycia so you know I’ll be ready.”

