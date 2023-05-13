Stamp overjoyed to experience snowfall during recent trip to the US 

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex competed on US soil for the very first time in her career.

As one of the biggest names in Asian combat sports, she couldn’t miss out on a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosted its first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the Thai striker was just as much of a superstar in the west as she is in the east.

Setting the tone with her iconic walkout, she backed it up as always inside the Circle with a thunderous body shot knockout over Alyse Anderson in the second round.

On a night filled with huge moments, the 25-year-old left a lasting impression, becoming one of the biggest talking points on the Monday after the event.

Just a few days after ONE Fight Night 10, she made her first appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where she spoke about the experience of competing in the US and her career up to this point.

She revealed that she was pleasantly surprised to get such a huge welcome in Colorado but this wasn’t the only thing that she took away from the trip.

Having spent some time out in the US before the fight to acclimate, this particular fight was full of new experiences, including the weather itself. Stamp told Helwani:

“Yes, I [enjoyed] and I saw snow for the first time in Denver.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can revisit Stamp’s spectacular performance against Alyse Anderson for free via the ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes