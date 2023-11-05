'Stand them up after 20-30 seconds' - MMA legend Dan Severn claims cutting down clinch time can save UFC from boring fights (Exclusive)

As a distinguished member of the UFC Hall of Fame and a prominent figure in the MMA landscape, Dan Severn possesses the invaluable experience and credentials required to provide insights into enhancing the sport's appeal to its audience.

There has long been a prevailing notion that wrestling exchanges heavy fights tend to be perceived as less thrilling by viewers. Such contests often garner the unflattering label of "boring," and notable fighters like Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have previously advocated for rule adjustments to infuse more excitement into bouts.

A recent example of this sentiment arose when Jailton Almeida secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The fight faced substantial criticism from fans due to its lackluster nature. Nevertheless, it's important to note Almeida's remarkable achievement in this bout, as he notched a significant milestone by accumulating the most control time ever recorded in a heavyweight contest.

In a previous exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Dan Severn claimed that cutting down clinch time would save the UFC from "boring fights". He stated:

"Promote the athletes from clinches against the wall or clinches out in the open or takedown situations to create more action or to separate stand down after a short period of time. Short period could be anywhere [ranging from] 20-30 seconds. All sports are controlled by time... Simply by incorporation of time, it will be a game-changer."

Dan Severn asserts that implementing this adjustment could lead to a more exhilarating UFC experience. Wrestlers, who tend to adopt a grappling-centric approach, would be compelled to make multiple takedown attempts, thus contributing to the creation of more engaging and dynamic fights. This alteration would facilitate greater competitiveness and prevent a fighter from merely maintaining dominant top control throughout the entire round.

