“Stay focused and work hard” - Superlek urges up-and-coming Thais to fight their way to a spot on ONE Friday Fights roster

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is rallying behind up-and-coming Thai fighters, urging them to continue honing their skills and making full use of the opportunity presented by the ONE Friday Fights series to showcase their talents.

Launched last year, the ONE Friday Fights series is a show that takes place weekly at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It spotlights top Muay Thai fighters from different parts of the worlds as well as deserving prospects emanating from Thailand. Apart from Muay Thai, it also offers MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Among the noted products of the fight series is Thai sensation Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who moved her way up to becoming part of the main roster of ONE Championship and is now the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen.

In an interview with JSL Global Media, 'The Kicking Machine' urged Thai fighters to grab the opportunity that ONE Friday Fights provides to sharpen their skills and advance their careers, saying:

"Now that we have ONE: Lumpinee [as ONE Friday Fights is called in Thailand]. I want you guys to stay focused and work hard for your chance to fight on this show."

Check out what he had to say below:

Superlek has fought in a ONE Friday Fights show twice, including the 34th edition of the series where he engaged in an epic three-round catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai showdown against fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He won by unanimous decision.

He was last seen in action in January at ONE 165 in Japan, where he successfully defended his world title against Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision.

ONE 165 marked the return of ONE Championship in Japan after four years. The replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek on an impressive run in ONE Championship the past two years

Superlek's impressive victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January was a continuation of his impressive winning run in ONE Championship the past two years.

After falling short in his first stab at the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in February 2021 against then world champion Ilias Ennahachi of Morocco, he bounced back with nine straight victories that saw him become a world champion.

'The Kicking Machine' claimed the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January 2023 after defeating Spanish fighter Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision. Two months later, he successfully defended his belt, knocking out Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams in the third round.

For his next three fights, he returned to Muay Thai with much success. He knocked out Algerian-Thai Nabil Anane and Russian Tagir Khalilov in succession in June and July before getting the better of Thai superstar Rodtang by unanimous decision in September.

Superlek then defended his kickboxing gold in January against Takeru, who he dominated for the unanimous decision win.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post last year, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke of Superlek and what he has been doing of late, saying:

"He's a killer in great shape, injury-free ... I think he's going to try to go for an MMA world title or at least defend his [kikboxing] world title and break records."