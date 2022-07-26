"I practice my splits every day now" - Stefan Struve jokes about his 7-foot frame

Stefan Struve is smoothly transitioning into his new role as a journalist after announcing his retirement last year.

The Dutchman interviewed Molly McCann after her victory at UFC London on Saturday. In a new tweet, Struve joked about the height difference between the pair while lauding McCann for her win. His tweet read:

"People ask me how @meatballmolly and myself fit in the same camera frame. I practice my splits every day now to be able to do this new gig! 2 spinning elbow knockouts in a row to blast the roof of the O2, you can’t even write a script like this." #meatball #ufclondon

Stefan Struve @StefanStruve 2 spinning elbow knockouts in a row to blast the roof of the 02, you can’t even write a script like this. #ufclondon People ask me how @meatballmolly and myself fit in the same camera frame. I practice my splits everyday now to be able to do this new gig!2 spinning elbow knockouts in a row to blast the roof of the 02, you can’t even write a script like this. #meatball People ask me how @meatballmolly and myself fit in the same camera frame. I practice my splits everyday now to be able to do this new gig! 😅 2 spinning elbow knockouts in a row to blast the roof of the 02, you can’t even write a script like this. #meatball #ufclondon https://t.co/CLLqBCbdsL

Stefan now works for Eurosport and Discovery Plus as a UFC analyst. He holds a master’s degree from the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. Struve last fought inside the octagon against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 254 and got knocked out in the first round. Prior to that, he had lost five of his last six fights, including defeats against Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov.

Stefan Struve @StefanStruve #ufc #eurosport #discoveryplus I’m happy to announce that at the beginning of this year the opportunity came up to start working for @eurosportnl and @discoveryplusnl as an analyst, commentator and reporter. Great way for me to stay involved in the sport I love. #mma I’m happy to announce that at the beginning of this year the opportunity came up to start working for @eurosportnl and @discoveryplusnl as an analyst, commentator and reporter. Great way for me to stay involved in the sport I love. #mma #ufc #eurosport #discoveryplus https://t.co/byrIaFnlEX

The interview with McCann came after her resounding victory over Hannah Goldy at UFC London. The 32-year-old now has consecutive spinning-elbow finishes in her home country.

Molly McCann wants a bigger venue for her next fight

After impressive victories this year in London, McCann has lofty ambitions for her next fight in the division. She expressed her willingness to move to a bigger venue than the O2 arena. With New York's famous "Madison Square Garden" in mind, she said:

"I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”

While McCann is rising in the ranks in the flyweight division, she will face stiffer competition as she progresses. 'Meatball' is currently on a three-fight win streak in the promotion and holds a professional record of thirteen wins and four losses.

Watch Molly McCann's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far