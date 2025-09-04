Stella Hemetsberger fixated on taking home victory against Jackie Buntan but 'a knockout would be incredible'

Stella Hemetsberger is ready to overcome Jackie Buntan at any cost necessary at ONE Fight Night 35. However, the Austrian striker admits it'll be far more memorable if she can wrap her night with a highlight-reel finish.The Salzburg native heads into the most important battle of her career after flourishing across three tests on ONE Friday Fights, the latest of which earned her a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster of the promotion.Hemetsberger squares off against the Filipino-American superstar to determine the new ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Their matchup takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, September 5.&quot;For me, the number one goal is to win this fight - whatever way. Of course, a knockout would be incredible, but my main focus is on winning that fight, in whichever way this is meant to be,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda MMA. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDon't be surprised if Stella Hemetsberger shuts down Jackie Buntan in BangkokKnocking out Buntan, of course, would be a tall order, even for someone with a complete striking skill set like the Austrian.The American-Filipino fighter, who currently reigns as the promotion's strawweight kickboxing world champion, never gives opponents any breathing room. Buntan loves to take control of her fights behind her combinations and aggression.Moreover, the Boxing Works athlete has looked near-unstoppable throughout her tenure in the organization, winning all but one of her eight appearances.That said, if Stella Hemetsberger's last victory is anything to go by – a first-round knockout – the Salzburg native certainly has the weapons at her disposal to shock the world, ruin Buntan's dream at two-sport glory, and become her nation's first ONE world champion.Fight fans from the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live and for free this Friday, September 5.