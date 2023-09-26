Stephen Loman doesn’t see Ham Seo Hee’s size as a disadvantage vs. Stamp: “She can trade with anyone”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will look to draw on all of her experience in the biggest fight of her career to date.

Truth be told, there isn’t much that can surprise the 36-year-old veteran at this point in her career. But September 29 brings a unique and dangerous challenge.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she faces Stamp Fairtex in the main event with the interim ONE atomweight world championship on the line.

With 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee currently taking time off, this fight is a huge opportunity for either competitor to step into the spotlight in her absence.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman spoke about one aspect of the fight that could be talked about in the build-up to fight night.

Loman says that while Stamp may have a size advantage over her opponent, you only need to look at the way that Ham Seo Hee has dealt with larger opponents in the past to see that this won’t affect her all that much on the global stage.

The Team Lakay athlete said:

“I see that Ham isn’t just an ordinary challenger for Stamp. We already watched how she beat my fellow Filipino, Denice [Zamboanga]. Ham is a bit smaller than Stamp, but we saw just how strong she is despite being shorter, and she can trade with anyone.”

Stephen Loman will also compete on September 29 where he faces former bantamweight world champion John Lineker in a huge fight for his title aspirations.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.