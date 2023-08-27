Stephen Loman looks to solidify world title shot with victory over John Lineker: “It will erase doubts”

Team Lakay standout Stephen Loman is ready to solidify himself as the top contender in the bantamweight division.

Nine months removed from his impressive unanimous decision win over ONE legend Bibiano Fernandes, Stephen Loman will return to the Circle for a clash with former ONE bantamweight world titleholder John Lineker. It will be a high-stakes meeting between the two as the winner will likely guarantee themselves a shot at the division’s reigning world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

Currently, ‘The Sniper’ is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, but some have suggested that he needs one more to truly separate himself from the pack.

“If I get this big win over John Lineker, it will erase doubts about me being the undisputed next challenger in line for the world championship against Fabricio Andrade,” Loman told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview.

Loman has seen his hand raised against Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and the aforementioned Fernandes inside the Circle thus far. An impressive hit list, but adding John Lineker to this resume would make him not just one of the most dangerous bantamweights in ONE Championship, but in the world.

But earning a win over ‘Hands of Stone’ is much easier said than done. In fact, aside from Fabricio Andrade, nobody in ONE has been able to get the best of John Lineker. The heavy-hitting Brazilian will look to keep it that way as he continues his pursuit of a trilogy bout with Andrade.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

