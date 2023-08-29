Stephen Loman plans to use his entire arsenal versus John Lineker: “I will showcase my talent”

Stephen Loman has had to remain very patient to get the biggest fight of his career to date, which he most definitely deserves.

After defeating former bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4, the Filipino contender was supposedly set for big things the next time he stepped inside the circle.

Unfortunately for the Team Lakay fighter, timing was not on his side.

Following the no-contest result of their first meeting, John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade ran it back for the vacant title on the line.

As Loman watched from the sidelines, ‘Wonder Boy’ defeated Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year to become the new ONE bantamweight world champion.

Setting his sights on the title, to reach the new divisional king Loman must perhaps pass one final test inside the circle.

Former champion John Lineker rebounded from his loss to Andrade with a buzzer-beater finish over Kim Jae Woong at the start of August. Proving that he is still just as dangerous as ever, Stephen Loman plans to demonstrate his versatility in this fight and his ability to adapt to any opponent.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the rising contender spoke about his intentions ahead of September 29:

“I will showcase my talent and all my tools and use them all against my opponent.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.