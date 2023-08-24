Stephen Loman says Fabricio Andrade is out of his element against Jonathan Haggerty

Filipino bantamweight contender Stephen Loman thinks Fabricio Andrade may be biting more than he can chew in his next fight.

‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade will try to become a two-sport ONE world champion as he goes for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

The reigning mixed martial arts king of the division will take on his counterpart in the Muay Thai lane Jonathan Haggerty in the all-champion showdown happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Fabricio Andrade is making his kickboxing debut under the promotion at ONE Fight Night 15, which Stephen Loman thinks would work against the MMA champion vis-a-vis a noted striking rules campaigner like Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The Sniper’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“As for Fabricio, although he can apply his striking in his MMA matches, he still uses his ground game a lot. Of course, he’s still training BJJ and wrestling during his normal fight camps, but now, he won’t be using those in this fight.”

But while he is making his ONE kickboxing debut in his next fight, Fabricio Andrade assured that he is up for the task. He touted his battles in the sport in matches held in Brazil and China prior to joining ONE.

Fabricio Andrade is coming off an impressive fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) victory in his last fight in February over rival John Lineker, which earned him the vacant bantamweight MMA world title.

Looking to quash the kickboxing title hopes of ‘Wonder Boy’ is Jonathan Haggerty, himself seeking consecutive title conquests after becoming the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion last time around.

‘The General’ knocked out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash in April to become world champion again. Jonathan Haggerty was also one time the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king.

As for Loman, he is set to return to action in September in a clash of top bantamweight MMA contenders against Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.