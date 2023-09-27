Stephen Loman says Danielle Kelly has an ace up her sleeve vs. Jessa Khan: “She gets her energy from the crowd”

ONE bantamweight MMA standout Stephen Loman believes Danielle Kelly will have an advantage when she steps inside the circle for a submission grappling clash with Jessa Khan this Friday night.

ONE Championship heads back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a loaded night of fights, featuring three epic world title tilts and the crowning of a brand new ONE world champion.

Familiar foes Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will run back their 2021 clash, with the winner emerging as the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Two years ago, Jessa Khan saw her hand raised, scoring a decision victory over Danielle Kelly under the WNO banner. Sharing his thoughts on the highly anticipated rematch, Stephen Loman had nothing but good things to say about both women and their Brazilian jiu-jitsu abilities.

“Both of these fighters are already veterans in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” Loman told ONE Championship. They are great fighters.”

As for who he sees coming out on top, Loman stopped short of giving an outright prediction.

The bantamweight contender does, however, believe that Danielle Kelly’s experience in ONE could play a factor against Khan, who will be playing the role of a promotional debutant:

“I think Danielle’s prior experience in ONE Championship could become an advantage for her,” Loman continued. “She’s already used to it, so she’s confident fighting in front of bigger crowds. When there are so many people watching, it seems her confidence goes up a bit. She gets her energy from the crowd.”

Before Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan settle their business in Lion City, Stephen Loman will look to secure his own ONE world title opportunity as he returns for a high-stakes scrap with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.