Stephen Thompson calls for Carlos Prates fight with utmost polite challenge, vows "striking extravaganza" against Brazilian

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson recently called out Carlos Prates for a potential fight. 'Wonderboy' issues the most respectful callout and believes the fight would be a "striking extravaganza."

Ad

In the MMA community, trash-talking has become the staple among fighters. Fighters often go back and forth on social media or in person to hype up the events. However, Thompson has avoided this manoeuvre throughout his career.

Highly regarded for his display of civility toward his opponents, the 42-year-old is often praised by fans and fighters alike for his respectful behavior. Likewise, the Simpsonville native recently called out Prates to a fight in an utmost polite manner. In an interview with SiriusXM, the welterweight had this to say:

Ad

Trending

"It would be a striking extravaganza, if you will. Ian Garry, he's good at the grappling, good at the wrestling. We are good at it to try to keep the fight standing. Me and Prates, we want the fight to stay standing, we wanna see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight as well."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Prates Carlos, will you please sign the contract. Just sign the contract. Get out there, let's have some fun, let's put on a show, let's punch each other in the face, and go have a beer afterwards, maybe a few cigarettes."

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prates suffered his first loss in the UFC against Ian Machado Garry last weekend. Despite having his moments, the Irishman won via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City.

When Stephen Thompson touched on his potential retirement

UFC 307 witnessed Joaquin Buckley's brutal knockout victory against Stephen Thompson. Prior to the event, 'Wonderboy,' who is 42 years old, weighed in on the MMA community supposedly undermining him due to his age, and touched on his potential retirement.

Ad

Thompson claims to be in good condition given his age. In an interview with MMAFighting, he had this to say:

"People are looking down on me because I’m 41. I feel just as good at 41 as I did when I was 25. I don’t have the crazy injuries. I’m smart with my training. I’m just as fast, just as crafty. I’m improving in every aspect of the game."

Ad

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below (21:27):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.