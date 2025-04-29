Stephen Thompson calls for Carlos Prates fight with utmost polite challenge, vows "striking extravaganza" against Brazilian

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson recently called out Carlos Prates for a potential fight. 'Wonderboy' issues the most respectful callout and believes the fight would be a "striking extravaganza."
In the MMA community, trash-talking has become the staple among fighters. Fighters often go back and forth on social media or in person to hype up the events. However, Thompson has avoided this manoeuvre throughout his career.
Highly regarded for his display of civility toward his opponents, the 42-year-old is often praised by fans and fighters alike for his respectful behavior. Likewise, the Simpsonville native recently called out Prates to a fight in an utmost polite manner. In an interview with SiriusXM, the welterweight had this to say:
"It would be a striking extravaganza, if you will. Ian Garry, he's good at the grappling, good at the wrestling. We are good at it to try to keep the fight standing. Me and Prates, we want the fight to stay standing, we wanna see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight as well."
He continued:
"Prates Carlos, will you please sign the contract. Just sign the contract. Get out there, let's have some fun, let's put on a show, let's punch each other in the face, and go have a beer afterwards, maybe a few cigarettes."
Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below:
Prates suffered his first loss in the UFC against Ian Machado Garry last weekend. Despite having his moments, the Irishman won via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City.
When Stephen Thompson touched on his potential retirement
UFC 307 witnessed Joaquin Buckley's brutal knockout victory against Stephen Thompson. Prior to the event, 'Wonderboy,' who is 42 years old, weighed in on the MMA community supposedly undermining him due to his age, and touched on his potential retirement.
Thompson claims to be in good condition given his age. In an interview with MMAFighting, he had this to say:
"People are looking down on me because I’m 41. I feel just as good at 41 as I did when I was 25. I don’t have the crazy injuries. I’m smart with my training. I’m just as fast, just as crafty. I’m improving in every aspect of the game."
Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below (21:27):