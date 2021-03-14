Stephen Thompson claims he's "next in line for Kamaru Usman" after Leon Edwards eye poke

Stephen Thompson has claimed he deserves a welterweight title shot against current champion Kamaru Usman, as he believes Leon Edwards will rematch Belal Muhammad.

The UFC Vegas 21 headliner finished in a no-contest after 'Rocky' accidentally gave Muhammad a brutal eye poke, making it impossible for the fight to continue. Referee Herb Dean called for the end of the bout, judging that Edwards did not intend to injure his opponent purposefully, declaring it a no-contest.

Although Muhammad has stated his desire for a rematch, Rocky does not think he should fight the No. 13 in the welterweight rankings again. Instead, he has called for a title shot.

But Stephen Thompson seems to have made the decision for the UFC, asserting that Edwards will rematch Muhammad, which would make him the next in line for a title fight.

"Well, since Leon [Edwards] is rematching Belal Muhammad next, that makes me next in line for Kamaru Usman! I'm ready! Let's do it, UFC!" Wonderboy wrote.

However, the most likely scenario in the 175 lb division is that Usman will defend his belt for a second time against Jorge Masvidal by September.

Stephen Thompson has been regularly issuing challenges to top welterweight contenders, especially Usman. Colby Covington is another recurring name on Wonderboy's agenda.

Stephen Thompson is confident he could beat Kamaru Usman

UFC 217: Thompson v Masvidal

Speaking in a recent interview with Full Mount MMA, Stephen Thompson shared his thoughts on a possible title fight against the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

"I think he's going to try and get me to the floor. I think he will spend a lot of his energy to try to get me to the ground. I know he's got cardio for days, so the guy is not going to get tired, neither will I. I can go all day long. I think I'm ranked number 3 in the welterweight division for takedown defense. So I know my takedown defense is on point. I've got great guys here to help me with that," Stephen Thompson said.

