Stephen Thompson congratulates Robert Whittaker on an incredible win over Darren Till

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, Darren Till and Robert Whittaker faced each other in a 25-minute war, with 'The Reaper' coming out victorious in an incredible win.

In the aftermath of Robert Whittaker's win, UFC Welterweight sensation Stephen Thompson took to Twitter and congratulated the former. And while he was at it, 'Wonderboy' also pointed out the fact that the mental aspect of a fight is almost as grueling as the physical aspect of it.

Thompson took to Twitter and sent out the following message:

Having shared the octagon with both those guys...the mental aspect of the fights is almost a grueling as the physical. Constantly have to be on your toes entire 25 mins. Great win @robwhittakermma #UFCFightIsland3 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 26, 2020

Robert Whittaker marked his return to the Octagon with a huge win over Darren Till. Having lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Israel Adesanya, 'The Reaper' had to get back to the winning column in order to get back into the Middleweight Title picture. And, Whittaker did exactly what he had hoped for after putting together a 25-minute stand-up classic with Till.

The two men went back-and-forth for all 5 rounds and eventually it was the former UFC Middleweight Champion who walked out victorious, via unanimous decision. The win now puts Robert Whittaker in a prime position of a shot at the UFC Middleweight Title held by Israel Adesanya.

What's next for Robert Whittaker?

Robert Whittaker is now likely to wait out for a while and heal up from his fight against Darren Till before eventually getting back into the Octagon against the winner of the upcoming Middleweight Title bout between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

'The Last Stylebender' will defend the Middleweight strap against the Brazilian at UFC 253 and it is almost a matter of time before the bout gets finalized and officially announced by the promotion itself.

If Adesanya does walk out as the winner, a rematch between him and Whittaker could be on the cards in one of the final pay-per-views of 2020.