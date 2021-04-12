Stephen Thompson explains what Henry Cejudo needs to do to milk $100 million from potential fight against Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather might have yet another potential opponent from the MMA world in former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo recently hinted at a potential matchup with 'Money' over Twitter which sent fight fans into a frenzy.

In a recent video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, UFC welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson was seen weighing in on the potential fight between Cejudo and Mayweather.

While Thompson pointed out the recent craze among athletes to fight Floyd Mayweather, he also had some tips for Cejudo to enlarge his purse. Stephen Thompson also believed the matchup was logical considering they fight in the same weight category. This is unlike Mayweather's potential matchup with YouTuber Logan Paul, who fights at heavyweight.

Drawing references from the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, 'Wonderboy' said:

"I think everybody is just trying to fight Mayweather, everybody….You would have to put on a show like Conor did against him. When they did that full on tour you are looking at a 100 million probably then. Maybe Mayweather will probably get a 100 million but Henry Cejudo will probably get like…(laughs at the suggestion of 750k)…Okay, I would take that. I would take that 750 thousand, let’s go! But yeah I mean same weight class though, it’s not like Logan Paul and him (Floyd Mayweather), that just didn’t make sense cause the weight and stuff. You gotta put that out there, ‘Henry Cejudo, Olympic gold medalist vs the Olympic Bronze medalist, Floyd Mayweather.”

When Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in August 2017. Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th round TKO in one of the largest events in the history of combat sports.

Leonard Ellerbe: Floyd Mayweather will cross $1 billion in career earnings vs. Conor McGregor https://t.co/LenI1klfBB — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 15, 2017

The event recorded a whopping 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and generated a total revenue of $500 million, making it the second highest pay-per-view in history. While McGregor was guaranteed a $30 million purse, Floyd Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million.

However, according to various sources, Mayweather would go home with a staggering $275 million dollars while Conor McGregor took home his highest career earnings of $85 million.