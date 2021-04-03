Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns being targeted for UFC 264

Stephen Thompson is likely to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264, which is set to take place on July 10, 2021. The duo will collide in a welterweight bout that will have huge title implications, UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

However, the fight has only been agreed upon verbally. The official contracts have not been signed yet, and the location of the fight hasn't been disclosed either.

Two of the nicest (and baddest) dudes in the sport have agreed to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10. Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) vs. Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) has been verbally agreed to, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/Lv5uEsxqRb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

Stephen Thompson's last fight was against Geoff Neal, which took place in December last year. Wonderboy put on a clinical display of striking to put away Neal in a five-round war that also saw him sustain a knee injury.

Gilbert Burns last fought Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Although the Brazilian hurt his former teammate early in the first round, Usman was able to use his poise and precision to secure a TKO victory in the third round.

Burns had recently expressed an interest in stepping up against Colby Covington for his next fight. The 34-year-old later claimed Covington refused to accept the challenge.

We looking for June!

2 guys said yes! Colby said no!

I said yes for both waiting for the UFC now @AliAbdelaziz00 #TheComeBack — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 18, 2021

The potential Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns fight is likely to have ramifications for the welterweight division's title picture. Wonderboy could possibly establish himself as a prime contender for the title if he beats Burns. Meanwhile, Durinho could cement his position in the title picture, too, if he gets the better of Thompson.

Apart from Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns, which major fight is set to take place at UFC 264?

Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns may end up co-headlining the UFC 264 pay-per-view. According to Ariel Helwani, the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is set to serve as the main event of UFC 264.

Advertisement

ESPN reported The Diamond has officially signed his contract to challenge McGregor for the third time. The announcement of the super-fight between the two lightweights could be made soon.

Poirier has put ink to paper for the McGregor trilogy fight, sources tell @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/TdWmxhv0Fs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 2, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned pair of big fights, UFC 264 will also mark the return of featherweight contender Ryan Hall, who will face Ilia Topuria. Additionally, Jessica Eye and Jennifer Maia will battle it out in a women's flyweight bout.