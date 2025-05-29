Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson analyzes Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley UFC Atlanta clash

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC Atlanta main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. Thompson highlighted where both competitors thrive and what their respective strategies could be.

Ad

Usman vs. Buckley is scheduled to headline UFC Atlanta, which takes place at State Farm Arena on June 14. The bout has major implications in a stacked welterweight division as the winner could insert themselves in the title picture.

In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, Thompson highlighted Buckley's impressive run in the division as of late, which includes impressive wins over himself and Colby Covington. 'Wonderboy' also mentioned that Usman will likely use his jab to open up opportunities for takedowns, but still has 'New Mansa' edging out the former welterweight champion:

Ad

Trending

"Buckely's been on a tear, man. The guy is hungry, he's got great wrestling, you saw what it did to Colby Covington. I think it's going to be a tough night for both... I think [Usman] is going to do the same old jab, shoot for the leg, maybe a little bit of boxing. Buckley, you don't know what he's going to pull out of the hat. The guy's evolving every time I see this guy fight, so that's what's going to make this fight so interesting for sure... I'm kind of leaning towards Buckley."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview featuring Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below (1:07) :

Ad

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson opens up about serving as analyst at UFC Atlanta

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson also opened up about serving as an analyst for the upcoming UFC Atlanta event, which will be headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley.

In the aforementioned interview, Thompson expressed interest in being a UFC analyst after his career is over and mentioned that he could add more analyst duties to prepare in the meantime:

Ad

"I only got two fights left on my contract, so I still want to be a part of the UFC even though I'm not fighting. And I think this just kind of fell into my lap. I had a great time doing it. I love breaking fights, especially when they're in my division, which is going to make the Atlanta fight so much more exciting." [2:17]

Ad

Check out the official UFC Atlanta bout announcement featuring Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.