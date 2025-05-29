Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson clears the air regarding potential Michael 'Venom' Page clash

Stephen
Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson addresses whether Michael 'Venom' Page clash is a possibility [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently opened up about a potential bout against Michael 'Venom' Page and explained why it isn't one he is pursuing. Thompson described their respective fighting styles to give a better idea of what would transpire.

Thompson vs. Page has been a hypothetical matchup that fans have been interested in dating back to Page's Bellator tenure. When the Englishman joined the UFC, fans were excited that the fight was now a possibility with both competing for the MMA leader, however, it hasn't materialized.

Thompson and Page have similar fighting styles and are difficult to prepare for due to their movements and counter-striking abilities.

In his latest conversation with Inside Fighting, Thompson mentioned that he doesn't believe their contest would live up to fans' expectations because of same style and and wouldn't make for an exciting bout. Thompson said:

"Me and [Page] both thrive off guys that come at us, that really come forward. And we're both counter strikers, we both blitz in and blitz out, so we know each other's style fairly well. So, that just doesn't really interest me... It could be a very boring fight, which is something we don't want for the fans or the UFC. We don't want to hype it up and then everybody's like, 'Bro, that was the most boring fight ever.'"
Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below (10:19):

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson explains difficulty for MMA fighters learning karate style

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson also discussed the difficulty MMA fighters have when learning a karate style.

In the aforementioned interview, Thompson mentioned that karate is a great style to learn and noted that the reason fighters are finding it increasingly difficult is because they didn't begin at a young age:

"You have to learn [karate] early. A lot of pro MMA guys are realizing that now, but then it's too late. Like, 'MVP' and myself and Lyoto Machida, we understand and this is something that we've been doing at a very young age... With the karate style, I think it's very underrated and people have a very hard time learning." [11:41]
Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's UFC highlights below:

